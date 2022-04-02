Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.13

Shares of Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.13 and traded as low as $20.42. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.09.

Get Q.E.P. alerts:

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.94 million during the quarter.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.