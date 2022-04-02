Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PZN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 145,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,196. The stock has a market cap of $589.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Pzena Investment Management has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.37%.

In other news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena acquired 779,586 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $4,248,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 5,715 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $56,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 137.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 6.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

