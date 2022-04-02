PVH (NYSE:PVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 22,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,407,819 shares.The stock last traded at $77.19 and had previously closed at $82.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.57.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $829,292,000 after buying an additional 252,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after acquiring an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,733,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 89,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,143,000 after buying an additional 88,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

