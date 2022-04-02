PVH (NYSE:PVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 22,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,407,819 shares.The stock last traded at $77.19 and had previously closed at $82.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.57.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

