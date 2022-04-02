PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $90.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $103.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PVH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of PVH opened at $77.19 on Thursday. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 5.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

