Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Reaches $1.10 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.59 or 0.07517712 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,183.10 or 0.99865587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

