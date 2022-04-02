Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,023 shares of company stock valued at $118,106. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 37.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.