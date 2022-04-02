Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PLSE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

PLSE opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $7,901,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

