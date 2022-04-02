Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PLSE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
PLSE opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $7,901,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
