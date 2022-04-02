Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Shares of PLSE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 775,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,465. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $29.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

PLSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.