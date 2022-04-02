Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.
Shares of PLSE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 775,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,465. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $29.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62.
PLSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
