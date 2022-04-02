Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLSE. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulse Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.13.
PLSE traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $3.55. 775,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,465. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $105.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 102,566 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
