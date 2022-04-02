Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

NYSE PEG opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $71.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

