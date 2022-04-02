Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165,724 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $21,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 326.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 548,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,700,000 after buying an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.09, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $71.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

