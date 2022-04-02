PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.92. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,949 shares of company stock worth $1,951,013. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.