PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.11.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $106.77. The company had a trading volume of 554,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $153.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PTC (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.