Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target Lowered to €17.00 at Barclays

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €19.00 ($20.88) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Proximus from €19.00 ($20.88) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Proximus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Proximus from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

OTCMKTS:BGAOY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

