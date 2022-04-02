Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 60,343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 5,895,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,409 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Provention Bio by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRVB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,255. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $462.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.59. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.49.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

