Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $163.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Procter & Gamble have outpaced the industry in a year on robust surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2022. While it reported earnings surprise for the more than three years, revenues beat estimates for the seventh straight time in the said quarter. Results were driven by improved productivity amid cost headwinds, along with the rising demand for cleaning products due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Management lifted its fiscal 2022 view. It witnessed SG&A expense leverage, owing to savings from overhead and marketing expenses, and cost leverage gains due to higher sales and real estate. However, unfavorable mix, commodity cost inflation, increase in freight costs, product and packaging investments and other impacts hurt margins. It expects higher commodity and freight costs to persist in fiscal 2022.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.64.

Shares of PG opened at $155.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $375.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.73. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 149,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,880,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

