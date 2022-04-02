Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $165.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $181.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $155.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 149,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $5,880,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

