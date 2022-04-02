Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NASDAQ USMC opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

