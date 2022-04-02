Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,263. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36.
About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.