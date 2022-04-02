Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,263. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

