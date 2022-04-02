Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.57.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

