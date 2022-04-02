Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. Premier also posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

PINC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Premier in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Premier during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $36.19. 346,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Premier’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

