Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

NYSE APTS opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

