Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$98.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.52.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$94.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$28.33 and a one year high of C$95.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$113,838.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,609,889.93. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.