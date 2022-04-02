Precipio (PRPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 4th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PRPO opened at $1.38 on Friday. Precipio has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Precipio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precipio by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

