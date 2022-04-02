PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $151,463.00

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $151,463.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00037762 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00108498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

