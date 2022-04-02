Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sidoti currently has $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POWL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. Powell Industries has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $236.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $106.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is -693.33%.

In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $227,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 417.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 27.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

