Post (NYSE:POST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

POST traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Post has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average is $101.95.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Post by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

