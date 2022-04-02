Post (NYSE:POST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.
POST traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Post has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average is $101.95.
In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Post by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Post (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
