Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock Price Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.56. 8,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,120,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Specifically, Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,205,501.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,343 over the last ninety days.

Get Poshmark alerts:

POSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $940.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,311,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Poshmark by 920.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,856 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 411,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.