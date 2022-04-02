Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of POR opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

