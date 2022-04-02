Popular, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Popular in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BPOP. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

BPOP opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91. Popular has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Popular by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

