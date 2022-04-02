PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NYSE PNM opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after acquiring an additional 537,749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 528.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PNM Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 704,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

