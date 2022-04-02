PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.65

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as low as $4.04. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 150,108 shares traded.

PLXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLx Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The stock has a market cap of $115.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65.

PLx Pharma ( NASDAQ:PLXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rita M. O’connor acquired 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 21,810.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 82,227 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 84.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in PLx Pharma by 17.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

