Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.69. 600,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,504. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.51. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $73,431,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 5,532.2% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 197,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 194,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

