Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,549,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.96. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,405,000 after purchasing an additional 880,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,566,000 after purchasing an additional 467,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

