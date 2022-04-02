Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

SFST has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 15.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

