Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 216,300 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 635,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPSI stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.10. 315,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,237. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPSI shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

