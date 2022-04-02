Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 96,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.20.
About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (Get Rating)
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.
