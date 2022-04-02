Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 96,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PME. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (Get Rating)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.