PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Down 26.1% in March

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,500 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 479,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 6,000 shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $150,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period.

Shares of PDI stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

