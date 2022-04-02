Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $375,651.02 and $15,645.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003127 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

