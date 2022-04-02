Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.34. 487,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,971. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,734.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,537,000 after buying an additional 1,018,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,776,000 after acquiring an additional 416,408 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after purchasing an additional 239,254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 110,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

