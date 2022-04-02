PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.65

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.65 and last traded at C$6.60, with a volume of 19818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$315.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$105.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.00 million. Research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randolph M. Charron sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total transaction of C$32,075.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$260,851.36. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$249,123.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,295,813.61. Insiders sold 338,921 shares of company stock worth $1,981,605 in the last 90 days.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.