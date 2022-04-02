Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of PHR opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

