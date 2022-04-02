Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $85.96. 3,204,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 55.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,420.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

