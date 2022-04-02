Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.
Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $85.96. 3,204,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 55.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,420.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
