Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.78. 5,686,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average is $97.10. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.