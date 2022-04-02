Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $49,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 42,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.10.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

