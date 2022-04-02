Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) will announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. Philip Morris International posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $7.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

NYSE PM traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.78. 5,686,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,830. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,079.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

