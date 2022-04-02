Philip Harrison Sells 79,521 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) insider Philip Harrison sold 79,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £209,140.23 ($273,958.91).
BBY opened at GBX 256.80 ($3.36) on Friday. Balfour Beatty plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 207.80 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 249.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 256.99.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.
Balfour Beatty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
