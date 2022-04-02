Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pharvaris in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $18.14 on Friday. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 10.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 55.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 575,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

