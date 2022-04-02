PGGM Investments Sells 2,120 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $261,361,000 after purchasing an additional 266,336 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 206.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,868 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $182.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.39. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $168.74 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

